Crash Landing On You to My Love from the Star; Top 10 Korean dramas male leads who set the standard high

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 11, 2025

Here’s a list of Korean drama male leads who raised our standards…

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows Lee Young Joon who tries everything to stop her secretary from resigning.

My Love from the Star centers around Do Min Joon who is an alien from a distant planet.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which follows Do Kyung Seok who proves to be the perfect boyfriend.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim bok Joo revolves around Jung Joon Hyung who is a fun loving guy.

Start-up follows Han Ji Pyeong who is a smart and responsible guy and is loved by everyone.

Itaewon Class centers around Park Saeroyi who never gave up even when things were tough.

Queen of Tears follows Baek Hyun-woo who is trapped in a loveless marriage.

Crash Landing on You revolves around Captain Ri, a North Korean soldier who encounters Yoon Se-ri.

Lovely Runner centers around Ryu Seon-jae who loves Im Sol over and over through numerous lifetimes.

True Beauty follows Lee Su-ho who battles himself on the journey of self-love and self-discovery.

