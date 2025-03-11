Crash Landing On You to My Love from the Star; Top 10 Korean dramas male leads who set the standard high
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 11, 2025
Here’s a list of Korean drama male leads who raised our standards…
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows Lee Young Joon who tries everything to stop her secretary from resigning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Love from the Star centers around Do Min Joon who is an alien from a distant planet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which follows Do Kyung Seok who proves to be the perfect boyfriend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Weightlifting Fairy Kim bok Joo revolves around Jung Joon Hyung who is a fun loving guy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Start-up follows Han Ji Pyeong who is a smart and responsible guy and is loved by everyone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class centers around Park Saeroyi who never gave up even when things were tough.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Queen of Tears follows Baek Hyun-woo who is trapped in a loveless marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crash Landing on You revolves around Captain Ri, a North Korean soldier who encounters Yoon Se-ri.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lovely Runner centers around Ryu Seon-jae who loves Im Sol over and over through numerous lifetimes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty follows Lee Su-ho who battles himself on the journey of self-love and self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Barfi to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; Top 10 Hindi movies inspired by Korean cinema
Find Out More