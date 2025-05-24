Queen of Tears to Come and Hug Me: TOP 10 Korean dramas with emotional male lead on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2025

Here is a list of movies to watch.

Rain or Shine (Netflix) is about three young people who have lost their loved ones and try to help each other in life.

Queen of Tears (Netflix) centres around a married couple going through a difficult time together.

Something in the Rain (Netflix) project on a thirty-something woman who tries to reconnect with her friend's younger brother.

Come and Hug Me (Prime Video) follows two childhood sweethearts with a horrific past, reunite after many years.

One Spring Night (Netflix) tells the story of a pharmacist and a librarian, whose love starts to bloom when the two accidentally meet one fine day.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) depicts the story of a children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest.

Lovestruck in the City (Netflix) depicts the real love stories of young people who live fiercely in a complex city.

My Secret Romance (Viki) is about Jin-wook and Yoo-mi, who meet at a resort and fall in love.

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (Viki) focuses on a detective who is assigned to a case and gets obsessed with finding the truth.

My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (Viki) is about Kanh Mi-rae, who decides to get plastic surgery due to frequent bullying.

