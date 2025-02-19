Queen of Tears to Crash Landing On You; Top 10 popular dramas of Kim Soo-hyun
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 19, 2025
Here’s a list of top superhit dramas of Kim Soo-hyun
Queen of Tears revolves around Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress of the queen group and Baek Hyun Woo, the legal director.
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay highlights the bond of two brothers Moon Gang Tae and Moon Sang Tae.
My Love From the Star is a romantic-comedy drama between Do Min Joon and Cheong Song Yi.
The Moon Embracing the Sun is a historical drama that surrounds Lee Hwon, a young prince.
The Producers follows Baek Seung Chan who has a crush on a fellow employee named Tak Ye Jin.
One Ordinary Day is a crime thriller series that revolves around Kim Hyun Soo who gets involved in a murder case.
Dream High centers around Song Sam Dong who discovers his talent by entering the Kirin High School of Art.
Crash Landing on You features Kim Soo Hyun in a cameo alongside real-life sweethearts Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.
Hotel Del Luna features IU and Yeo Jin Goo along with a surprise guest appearance of Kim Soo-Hyun.
Kimchi Cheese Smile is a comedy sitcom featuring Kim Soo-hyun.
