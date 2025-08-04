Queen of Tears to Lovely Runner: Top 10 Korean dramas with iconic male characters who broke the mold
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Aug 03, 2025
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo revolves around Jung Joon Hyung, who is a fun-loving guy.
Crash Landing on You revolves around Captain Ri, a North Korean soldier who encounters Yoon Se-ri.
My Love from the Star centers around Do Min Joon, who is an alien from a distant planet.
My ID is Gangnam Beauty, which follows Do Kyung Seok, who proves to be the perfect boyfriend.
Itaewon Class centers around Park Saeroyi, who never gave up even when things were tough.
Queen of Tears follows Baek Hyun-woo, who is trapped in a loveless marriage.
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim follows Lee Young Joon, who tries everything to stop her secretary from resigning.
Start-up follows Han Ji Pyeong, who is a smart and responsible guy and is loved by everyone.
Lovely Runner centers around Ryu Seon-jae, who loves Im Sol over and over through numerous lifetimes.
True Beauty follows Lee Su-ho, who battles himself on the journey of self-love and self-discovery.
