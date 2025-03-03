Queen of Tears to Vincenzo and Descendant of the Sun; Top 10 popular Korean dramas and movies of Song Joong-ki
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 03, 2025
Song Joong-ki has refined the gangster mafia looks with his popular drama Vincenzo. Let’s take a look at some of his popular dramas and movies…
Vincenzo follows an Italian lawyer and Mafia who returns back to his homeland.
Descendants of the Sun follows an army captain who deeply falls in love with Dr. Kang.
Space Sweepers is set in 2092 and follows a ragtag crew of space sweepers living on an orbiting planet.
Reborn Rich revolves around Yoon Hyun Woo, a devoted secretary who is killed but wakes up in someone else’s body.
Hopeless follows a young man who wants to break free from the harsh reality of life.
Arthdal Chronicles follows the people of the ancient city of Arthdal who face a power struggle.
A Werewolf Boy centers around a lonely girl and a mysterious werewolf boy.
The Innocent Man follows Kang Ma RU who starts a career as a medical intern.
The Sungkyunkwan Scandal highlights the Joseon era with strict educational norms for women.
My Name is Loh Kiwan highlights the story of North Korean defector Loh Kiwan and Marie.
