Queen of Tears to Vincenzo: TOP 10 Korean drama couples with unmatched chemistry

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2025

Here is a list of dramas to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Landing on You (Netflix) is about a South Korean heiress who falls into the North Korean DMZ after a paragliding mishap.

Descendants of the Sun (JioHotstar) follows Yoo Si-jin and Seo Dae Young, who face difficulties in their love lives as they navigate the challenges of military duty.

My Demon (Netflix) is about Jung Koo Won, a demon, who must work with Do Do Hee, a heiress, to regain his powers.

Healer (Netflix) focuses on Chae Young-shin, who aspires to be a star reporter. However, she crosses paths with a mysterious criminal and falls for him.

Perfect Marriage Revenge (Viki) is about Han Yi-ju, who gets in a fatal car accident, but later wakes up and finds herself back in the past.

Strong Girl Do Bong-soon (Netflix) centres around Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard to Min-hyuk, a video game company's CEO and falls for the CEO.

Vincenzo (Netflix) follows a Korean-Italian mafia who gives the conglomerates a taste of their own medicine when he returns to his motherland.

My Dearest (Prime Video) tells the story of a man who has vowed not to marry anyone, but soon meets a woman who falls for him.

Queen of Tears (Netflix) is about a married couple going through a difficult time together.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (Viki) tells the story of Lee Young-joon, an egocentric corporate executive, whose life becomes miserable when his secretary resigns.

