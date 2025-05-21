Raatchasan to Thani Oruvan and Vikram Vedha : Top 10 action thriller South Indian films

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2025

Here are popular action thriller films you must watch

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raatchasan revolves around a police officer who is in search of a psychotic killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha follows a police officer who is tasked with solving a challenging case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam revolves around a man who goes to extremes to protect his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thani Oruvan revolves around an IPS officer who is on the mission to expose illegal medical practices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru follows the story of a police officer who narrates his past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kshanam is a suspense thriller that revolves around a San Francisco-based investment banker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories revolves around a police officer who investigates a series of murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya follows a cop who investigates a series of murders.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaithi follows an ex-convict who tries to meet his daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thadam follows the story of an investigation that threatens a family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vincenzo to The Glory and Marry My Husband; Top 10 Revenge Thriller Korean Dramas

 

 Find Out More