Raatchasan to Thani Oruvan and Vikram Vedha : Top 10 action thriller South Indian films
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2025
Here are popular action thriller films you must watch
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raatchasan revolves around a police officer who is in search of a psychotic killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha follows a police officer who is tasked with solving a challenging case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam revolves around a man who goes to extremes to protect his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thani Oruvan revolves around an IPS officer who is on the mission to expose illegal medical practices.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru follows the story of a police officer who narrates his past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kshanam is a suspense thriller that revolves around a San Francisco-based investment banker.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories revolves around a police officer who investigates a series of murders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya follows a cop who investigates a series of murders.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaithi follows an ex-convict who tries to meet his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thadam follows the story of an investigation that threatens a family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vincenzo to The Glory and Marry My Husband; Top 10 Revenge Thriller Korean Dramas
Find Out More