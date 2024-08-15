Raayan and more Tamil blockbuster films of 2024 to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 15, 2024
Captain Miller is a story about a former British Army soldier as he battles to protect his ancestral village. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Captain Miller is directed by Arun Matheswaran and stars Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranmanai 4 is a Tamil comedy horror film directed by Sundar C and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sundar, Raashii Khanna in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aranmanai 4 is the fourth installment in the series and was partially reshot in Telugu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raayan storyline and plot will leave you impressed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raayan is a crime thriller directed by Dhanush is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2, Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 1 early estimates
Find Out More