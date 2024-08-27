Raayan and other Top 10 Tamil action crime films that will leave you thoroughly entertained
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 27, 2024
Dhanush' new movie Raayan is creating waves. The story is about a man protecting his siblings with full power. It has now premiered on Prime Video.
Jailer on Amazon Prime Video has some seeti-maar action sequences. It is about a retired prison guard who goes to lengths to save his son.
Vikram is a Tamil action thriller starring Kamal Haasan. It is about a special agent on a hunt of serial killers.
Leo movie is on Netflix. Thalapathy Vijay is in his most fierce avatar in this one.
Por Thozhil on SonyLiv is about two cops investigating the case of series of murders.
Kaithi is on Aha and other OTT platforms. An ex-convict who wants to meet his daughter gets into major fights following a drug raid.
DSP is on Netflix. The action thriller is about a man who seeks revenge after he is separated from his family due to goons.
Ratsasan is about a cop investigating a tedious case of a psychotic killer. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Kuttram 23 is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about an ACP investigating a crime case around medical professionals.
Vada Chennai is on Amazon Prime Video. Dhanush' movie is about a carrom player and his entry into crime world.
