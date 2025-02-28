Raazi to Vikram Vedha; TOP 10 suspenseful Hindi thriller movies that will mess with your head
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 28, 2025
Here is a list of suspenseful hindi thrillers to watch.
Drishyam 2 (Prime Video) follows seven years after the tragic event, Vijay and his family had moved on in life. However, unforeseen things start to take place.
Raazi (Prime Video) is about an undercover RAW agent, who is married into a Pakistani family by her father so that she can get some information about the enemy.
Mili (Netflix) centers around Mili Naudiyal who works part-time in a restaurant while preparing to secure a job in Canada. Things change when she is accidentally locked in a freezer.
A Wednesday (Netflix) revolves around a retired police commissioner recounts the most memorable case of his career wherein he was informed about a bomb scare in Mumbai.
Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha (ZEE5) focuses on Sameer and Nargis, whose life changes for the better when they adopt a child. Things changed when the child was kidnapped.
Special 26 (YouTube) projects on a team of criminals, who pose as CBI officers and conduct raids, robbing politicians and businessmen of their black money.
Vikram Vedha (JioHotstar) is about a police officer who sets out to track down and kill a gangster. After voluntarily surrendering himself, the gangster changed the policeman's perspective.
Hit: The First Case (Netflix) centers on Vikram, a cop who is battling with his own trauma, gets a call that a girl is missing in Hyderabad. He puts matters in his own hands and tries to solve them.
Rahasya (ZEE5) revolves around Dr Sachin who is accused of killing his own daughter. However, when a CBI officer starts a fresh investigation, he leads him to a disturbing truth.
Talaash (Netflix) focuses on Inspector Shekhawat and his wife who are stunned when their son dies. However, Shekhawat distracts himself by solving the mysterious death of an actor.
