Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 10 South Indian films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT with your siblings

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2024

Lucifer on Prime Video is a political thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandavar Bhoomi on Prime Video is a family drama that will keep you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siva Rama Raju on Aha is a family drama that showcasees siblings scariices.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in main roles. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

GodFather on Prime Video is a crime drama that showcases the complexities of brotherly bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahesh Babu's Arjun on Disney Plus Hotstar is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thirupachi is an action film that you can watch on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annavaram is an action packed film that you can watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorintaku on ZEE5 is a classic film about brother-sister bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjali on Prime Video is a story of a mentally challenged child and her siblings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan becomes highest paid TV host; earns THIS amount per episode

 

 Find Out More