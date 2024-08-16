Raksha Bandhan 2024: Top 10 South Indian films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT with your siblings
Janhvi Sharma
| Aug 16, 2024
Lucifer on Prime Video is a political thriller.
Pandavar Bhoomi on Prime Video is a family drama that will keep you hooked.
Siva Rama Raju on Aha is a family drama that showcasees siblings scariices.
Annaatthe stars Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh in main roles. Watch on Netflix.
GodFather on Prime Video is a crime drama that showcases the complexities of brotherly bond.
Mahesh Babu's Arjun on Disney Plus Hotstar is a must watch.
Thirupachi is an action film that you can watch on MX Player.
Annavaram is an action packed film that you can watch on Prime Video.
Gorintaku on ZEE5 is a classic film about brother-sister bond.
Anjali on Prime Video is a story of a mentally challenged child and her siblings.
