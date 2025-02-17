Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Kapoor and Sons; Top 10 movies you must watch on Netflix before they are gone
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 17, 2025
Here’s a list of top movies and series on Netflix that are must watch before they are removed.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai centers on two friends who secretly have feelings for each other but are unaware of it. Watch it before February 27.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham follows a boy of a well educated rich family who falls in love with an ordinary girl. It will be removed on February 27.
Kal Ho Naa Ho centers on a boy who makes everyone realise the worth of living in the present moment. Watch it before February 27.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna centers on two individuals who struggle in their respective marriages. It will be removed on February 27.
Kapoor and Sons follows a chaotic family who always fight with each other. It will be removed on February 27.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani centers on a group of friends who set out on a trip to the mountains. Watch it before February 27.
Inception follows a man who steals information from people’s dreams. Watch it before March 1.
Stand By Me follows four friends who decide to go on a hiking trip. It will be removed on March 1.
The Other Guys focuses on two cops who are tasked to investigate a case. The license expiry date is March 1.
Sixteen focuses on a group of teenagers in Urban area of India. It will be removed on March 1.
