Ranam Aram Thavarel and 10 other new-age Tamil thriller movies on OTT
Nishant
| Apr 27, 2024
Ranam Aram Thavarel revolves around a crime writer who gets entangled in a web of serial killings after finding out about the suspicious death of a nurse. On Prime Video.
Vijay and Trisha Krishnan star in Leo, a captivating crime thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, available on Netflix.
Vikram Vedha, R. Madhavan, and Vijay Sethupathi star in a rollercoaster ride of a police thug story, on Zee5.
Saani Kaayidham boasts a powerful performance from Keerthy Suresh in this high-octane crime thriller on Prime Video.
Jyotika's portrayal in this poignant tale of women's empowerment in Ponmagal Vandhal on Prime Video.
Nayanthara leads in this thrilling pursuit of a serial killer in Imaikkaa Nodigal on Prime Video.
Kaithi is one of the benchmark Tamil action thrillers by Lokesh Kanagaraj on Hotstar.
Vikram is a Kamal Haasan starrer with intense action sequences, streaming on Hotstar.
Vetrimaaran's bold take on grounded storytelling in the crime genre with Visaranai available on Netflix.
Thadam, Arun Vijay delivers a gripping performance in this suspense thriller, on Prime Video.
Ratsasan, released in 2018, Vishnu Vishal stars in a bone-chilling mystery that left audiences questioning, on Hotstar.
