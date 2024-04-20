Ranam Aram Thavarel and 9 other Tamil mystery thriller movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Ranam Aram Thavarel revolves around a crime writer who gets entangled in a web of serial killings after the death of a nurse. On Prime Video.
Andha Naal was the first detective films in Kollywood, set during WWII, following the murder investigation of a radio engineer. On Prime Video
Thupparivaalan features a Sherlock Holmes-inspired detective, Kaniyan Poongundran, known for its engaging narrative and Myskkin-isms. On Prime Video
Agent Kannaiyiram is a remake of a Telugu hit revolving around a self-proclaimed private detective investigating missing bodies. On Sun NXT.
Cheena Thaana 001 is a comedy-drama inspired by James Bond, featuring an amateur detective starting his own agency. On YouTube.
Yuddham Sei is an investigative thriller following a brooding cop solving two different cases with Myskkins’ signature frames. On Zee5.
Vallavan Oruvan is a detective film known for its investigative narrative and Hollywood-esque treatment. On YouTube.
Merry Christmas on Netflix follows two strangers on a fateful night of romance which turns into a nightmare.
Thegidi follows a criminology student turned detective who gets entangled in a crime world while solving cases. On Hotstar.
