Ranjha Ranjha Ho to Meray Paas Tum Ho; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that refined storytelling
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 07, 2025
Here’s a list of top Pakistani dramas that refined storytelling
Humsafar revolves around a boy who marries his cousin after the request of his father.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows Kashaf who breaks stereotypes to become a successful woman of the family.
Ehd-e-Wafa centers around four college mates who pursue different paths in life.
Alif revolves around a boy who hates his mother due to a misunderstanding.
Parizaad revolves around a man who is rejected by the society because of his looks.
Meray Paas Tum Ho follows a man madly in love with his wife.
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi centers around a beautiful love story of Noori and Bhola.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay follows the epic journey of Mahjabeen and Abdullah.
Dastaan is the story based on the partition of India in 1947.
Suno Chanda follows two chaotic cousins who are forced to marry each other.
