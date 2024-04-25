Ranneeti on JioCinema and other Top 10 web series based on true events to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2024

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is now streaming on JioCinema. Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana starrer is about Pulwama attacks and Balakot airstrikes.

The Railway Men on Netflix is about the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The story revolves around four men who saved many lives.

Aakhri Sach on Disney+Hotstar starring Tamannaah Bhatia is a based on the Burrari Deaths case. It is a chilling thriller unveiling many secrets.

Scoop on Netflix is based on Jigna Vora case. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta.

Trial By Fire is about fire in Uphaar Cinema hall in 1997. The story is of parents demanding justice for their kids who lost lives in the fire.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical fictional drama but inspired by true events of the terror attacks. It is on Prime Video.

The first season of Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah is based on Nirbhaya Rape Case. It is on Netflix.

Scam 1992 is on SonyLiv. Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Harshad Mehta who brought a havoc in stock market.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is a war series based on true events. It is about soldiers from Azad Hind Fauj.

Bad Boys Billionaires on Netflix is a docu-series based on Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy and more.

