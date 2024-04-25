Ranneeti on JioCinema and other Top 10 web series based on true events to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is now streaming on JioCinema. Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana starrer is about Pulwama attacks and Balakot airstrikes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Railway Men on Netflix is about the Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The story revolves around four men who saved many lives.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aakhri Sach on Disney+Hotstar starring Tamannaah Bhatia is a based on the Burrari Deaths case. It is a chilling thriller unveiling many secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scoop on Netflix is based on Jigna Vora case. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Trial By Fire is about fire in Uphaar Cinema hall in 1997. The story is of parents demanding justice for their kids who lost lives in the fire.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a medical fictional drama but inspired by true events of the terror attacks. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The first season of Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah is based on Nirbhaya Rape Case. It is on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992 is on SonyLiv. Pratik Gandhi plays the role of Harshad Mehta who brought a havoc in stock market.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye is a war series based on true events. It is about soldiers from Azad Hind Fauj.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bad Boys Billionaires on Netflix is a docu-series based on Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 films to watch on OTT if you're having a bad day
Find Out More