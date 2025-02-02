Rashq to Gutthi; top 10 Hindi Psychological Thrillers to watch on MX Player
From the twisted minds of serial killers to the dark secrets of suburban families, here is a list of hindi psychological thrillers to watch on MX Player.
Rashq revolves around an industrialist who is questioned for the death of his wife. Things took a turn when the investigator officer questioned him.
Aetbaar revolves around Ria who is in love with Aryan, who is an unpredictable and possessive man. When Ria’s father tries to stop her, she doesn't listen and continues dating.
Paat is about a man who owns an illegal dog named Paat. When the man is brutally murdered by his wife, Paat runs away, setting off for the big city.
Gutthi follows a garbage collector who captures the interest of a struggling writer. Soon, they have a lengthy conversation that unfolds many secrets.
Manorama Six Feet Under centers on an irrigations minister’s wife who asks Satyaveer to find proof of her husband's extramarital affair. When Satyaveer starts investigating, he uncovers a series of hidden truths.
Mimamsa follows a series of gruesome killings that strike fear among the residents of Bhopal. When a special investigative officer starts investigating, he stumbles upon a dark world.
No Smoking centers on K, a chain smoker who visits a rehabilitation center to quit smoking. After signing a cheque of 21 lakh, he was released and warned to kill his family if he smokes again.
Koi Jaane Na is about a struggling writer who divorced his wife and moved to a hill station to settle. Unfortunately, when a serial killer surfaces, the writer becomes the prime suspect.
8 x 10 Tasveer projects on Jai who has the ability to look into the past of the people by looking at photographs. He tries to use his power to see how his father died.
Deewangee centers on Sargam approaches Raj, a lawyer, to defend her friend who is accused of murder. Raj proves that Tarang is innocent but later learns that he is the actual killer.
