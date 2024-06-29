Rautu Ka Raaz and 8 other entangled murder mystery movies on Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 29, 2024
Rautu Ka Raaz follows Inspector Negi suffering from PTSD trying to solve the case of warden’s death in a school. On Zee5.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth follows Sahil who is wrongfully accused of murdering his stepfather and escapes from prison to find the real killer. On Zee5.
Samay: When Time Strikes, ACP Malvika Chauhan hunts a serial killer who times each murder precisely. On Prime Video.
Manorama Six Feet Under, an amateur detective's investigation into a case of infidelity spirals into a complex murder conspiracy. On Prime Video.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within follows inspector Surjan investigating a film star's mysterious death and encounters supernatural elements. On Netflix.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! follows a young detective tackles his first case that unfolds into a grand scheme involving murder. On Prime Video.
Raat Akeli Hai follows inspector Jatil Yadav probing the murder of a wealthy family patriarch on his wedding night. On Netflix.
8 x 10 Tasveer, Jai uses his ability to enter photographs and experience past events to solve the mystery of his father's death. On Zee5.
Humraaz, a couple's plan to con a wealthy businessman goes awry when real feelings and a murder plot disrupt their scheme. On Hotstar
36 China Town, a couple discovers a body in a mansion and becomes embroiled in a murder case, with multiple suspects emerging. On Zee5.
