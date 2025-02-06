Red Notice to Army of the Dead; Top 10 Heist Movies To Watch On Netflix

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2025

Netflix has great content to binge watch this weekend. Here’s a list of top heist movies to watch on netflix

Lift centers on Cyrus Whitaker who is on the mission to steal $500 million worth of gold.

Red Notice revolves around an FBI agent who is sent to catch Nolan Booth.

Army of the Dead follows billionaire Bly Tanaka who steals a $200 million abandoned casino vault.

Army of Thieves revolves around Ludwig Dieter who is mysteriously hired by Gwendoline.

Triple Frontier follows a group of US Army Delta Force veterans.

Coin Heist revolves around four teens who set out on the mission to save their prep school.

Takers surrounds a group of friends who have done a successful bank robbery.

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist centers on a group who is tasked to take important information to Argentina.

Now You See Me follows the horsemen, a group of four street magicians who rob a huge sum of money.

Baby Driver centres on Baby who is forced by Doc to carry forward his mission.

