Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein and more old and new films, shows to watch in theatres and on OTT this weekend

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2024

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is about Maddy falling in love with Reena.

Kantara is a perfect gripping drama against backdrop of coastal Karnataka.

Gangs of Wasseypur stars Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in main roles.

Tumbbad is about central character’s quest to find a hidden 20th-century treasure.

Kana Kaanum Kaalangal Season 3 streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is about a group of students who deal with jealousy and more emotions.

Breathless on Netflix is a Spanish medical-drama follows a group of doctors and medical professionals

The Deliverance streaming on Netflix is a story about a single mother who moves into a new home with her kids.

Murshid on ZEE5 is about a gangster, who is forced to come out of retirement.

Cadets streaming on JioCinema is about four young cadets who undergo military training.

Interrogation is about a retired judge’s murder case. Watch on ZEE5.

