CTRL to Rekhachithram; Top 10 terrifying crime-suspense thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 12, 2025
Get ready to experience one of the best released crime thrillers on OTT platform.
CTRL revolves around a perfect couple whose life changes after one of them cheats. It is streaming on Netflix.
Ulajh revolves around a young IFS officer who gets trapped in a conspiracy. It is available on Netflix.
Rekhachithram follows Vivek Gopinath, a suspended police officer who is tasked to solve a 40 years old murder case. You can watch it on Sony LIV.
Sector 375 follows Rohan Khurana, celebrated filmmaker who is accused of rape. It is streaming Prime Video.
Do Patti revolves around two sisters whose life changes after a tragic event. It is available on Netflix.
Jaane Jaan revolves around a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime. It is streaming on Netflix.
Hit: The Second Case follows Krishna Dev who is tasked to investigate a gruesome murder case. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Cold Case centers on ACP Sathyajith who is tasked to solve a mysterious murder case. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Andhadhun follows Akash, a piano player who pretends to be visually-impaired. It is available on Prime Video
Joji revolves around an engineering dropout of the same name. It is streaming on Prime Video.
