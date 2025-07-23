Hit: The Second Case to Rekhachithram; Top 10 terrifying crime-suspense thrillers that will make you jump with fear
CTRL revolves around a perfect couple whose life changes after one of them cheats. It is streaming on Netflix.
Rekhachithram follows Vivek Gopinath, a suspended police officer who is tasked to solve a 40-year-old murder case. You can watch it on Sony LIV.
Ulajh revolves around a young IFS officer who gets trapped in a conspiracy. It is available on Netflix.
Sector 375 follows Rohan Khurana, a celebrated filmmaker who is accused of rape. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Do Patti revolves around two sisters whose life changes after a tragic event. It is available on Netflix.
Jaane Jaan revolves around a single mother and her daughter who commit a crime. It is streaming on Netflix.
Hit: The Second Case follows Krishna Dev, who is tasked to investigate a gruesome murder case. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Cold Case centers on ACP Sathyajith, who is tasked to solve a mysterious murder case. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Andhadhun follows Akash, a piano player who pretends to be visually-impaired. It is available on Prime Video
Irul follows two girls who set out on a trip, but soon it turns into a nightmare after their car breaks down. It is on Netflix.
