Rekhachithram to Baapu and Thandel; Top Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada OTT releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Sony LIV and more
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 07, 2025
Here’s a list of exciting March new releases with gripping contents that are set to stream on OTT-Netflix, Prime Video and more
Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. It is streaming on Netflix.
Suzhal 2 offers exciting new investigation on buried secrets. It is available on Prime Video.
Officer On Duty starring Kunchacko Boban, Aiswarya Raj and others. It is set to stream on Netflix on March 20.
Rekhachithram follows a chilling murder case of a 40-year-old. It is streaming onNetflix.
VidaaMuyarchi follows a married couple whose life takes an unexpected turn. It is available on Netflix.
Laila follows Sonu who runs a beauty parlor in an ancient city. It is available on Prime Video.
Dominic and The Ladies’ Purse revolves around an-cop-turned-detective. It is streaming on Prime Video.
Njan Kandatha Sare follows a cab driver who witnesses a cop’s murder. It is streaming on Manorama Max.
Baapu revolves around a devoted farmer who navigates with his financial struggles. It is streaming on Jio Hotstar.
Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam features Pavish Narayanan and others. It is expected to be released on Prime Video on March 21.
