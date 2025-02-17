Reply 1988 to Boys Over Flowers; TOP 10 heartwarming friendship K-Dramas you must watch
Here are some hearwarming Kdramas to watch on next stayover at your friends.
Vidhi
| Feb 17, 2025
Reply 1988 is about 5 childhood friends who live in the same neighborhood, surviving challenging teenage years!
Hospital Playlist is about 5 doctor friends working, in the same hospital, decides to start a band.
Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo is about groups of college athletes, exploring love, friendship, and infatuation.
Fight for my way is about a taekwondo champion and a receptionist falling for each other.
Twenty-Five Twenty-one is about a teen fencer trying to achieve her dreams.
Twinkling Watermelon follows the high schools that start a band together.
Welcome To Waikiki is about three young men join a guesthouse.
School 2017 is about high schools uncovering the secret of their hero X.
Tempted is about a love triangle among high school friends.
Welcome To Samdal-Ri is about two childhood friends reuniting and falling for each other.
Boys Over Flowers is about wealthy high school kids' lives change when a poor girl enters the school.
