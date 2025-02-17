Reply 1988 to Boys Over Flowers; TOP 10 heartwarming friendship K-Dramas you must watch

Here are some hearwarming Kdramas to watch on next stayover at your friends.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2025

Reply 1988 is about 5 childhood friends who live in the same neighborhood, surviving challenging teenage years!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hospital Playlist is about 5 doctor friends working, in the same hospital, decides to start a band.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weightlifting fairy Kim Bok Joo is about groups of college athletes, exploring love, friendship, and infatuation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fight for my way is about a taekwondo champion and a receptionist falling for each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twenty-Five Twenty-one is about a teen fencer trying to achieve her dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkling Watermelon follows the high schools that start a band together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome To Waikiki is about three young men join a guesthouse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School 2017 is about high schools uncovering the secret of their hero X.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tempted is about a love triangle among high school friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Welcome To Samdal-Ri is about two childhood friends reuniting and falling for each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boys Over Flowers is about wealthy high school kids' lives change when a poor girl enters the school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mawra Hocane inspired dreamy suit sets that are a hit with fans in India

 

 Find Out More