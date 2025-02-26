Reply 1988 to The Glory; TOP 10 Korean dramas based on true stories

Add these real event based Kdramas to your watchlist!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

The Glory follows the story of a real victim of school violence.

Fight For My Way follows the life of a real taekwondo champion and his lover.

Crash Landing On You showcases a real incident of a woman landing in North Korea and falling in love with a military officer.

Reply 1988 depicts a nostalgic teen period of a real-life Go game player.

Hwarang portrays handsome warriors that existed in the Silla kingdom.

Juvenile Justice is based on real events that occurred in Korea.

Taxi Driver depicts real-life crime events that have happened.

Queen For Seven Days follows the life of a woman who served as a queen for only seven days due to political issues in that era.

D.P. showcases the abuse that happens in the Korean military system.

The Red Sleeve portrays the love story of a real king and his concubine.

