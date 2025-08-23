Reply 1988 to Vincenzo and Strong Girl Bong-soon: TOP 10 Korean dramas that are on everybody’s favorite list

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2025

Crash Landing on You follows a girl who accidentally lands in North Korea after a paragliding mishap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong Girl Bong-soon revolves around Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard for the CEO of a video game company.

Goblin focuses on an immortal goblin who is in search of his human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest.

Descendants of the Sun follows a South Korean Special Forces soldier who falls in love with a beautiful surgeon.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim follows a vice-chairman of a major corporation who tries everything not to

Vincenzo focuses on an Italian mafia member who returns to his country for a mission.

Reply 1988 follows a group of childhood friends who live in the same lane, rely on each other.

Boys Over Flowers revolves around Geum Jan Di, a working-class girl who gets a scholarship to the elite Shin Hwa High School.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay centers around an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest.

Her Private Life is about Sung Deok-mi, a museum curator who hides her personality as a singer.

