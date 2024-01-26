Republic Day 2024: Top 10 highly ranked movies on patriotism to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Swades has an IMDb rating of 8.2. It is about a Indian expatriate employed with NASA returning to his to bring transformation. It's on Netflix.
Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is on par with Swades. It has a rating of 8.2. The movie is on Zee5 for all to watch.
Aamir Khan's movie Lagaan that takes us back to the British Era has an IMDb rating of 8.1. The movie on Netflix makes you feel for Bhuvan and his friends.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh on Amazon Prime Video has a rating of 8.1. Starring Ajay Devgn, the movie is about the life of fearless freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and his friends.
Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India that is on Amazon Prime Video has a rating of 8.1. It's about an ex-hockey player coaching the Indian women's team to victory.
Sarfarosh starring Aamir Khan is about a young cop and his war against terrorist. The movie on Zee5 has an IMDb rating of 8.1.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix has an IMDb rating of 8.1. It is about six youngsters who choose a shocking path to bring about about a change in the society.
Gandhi narrating the life of the Father of the Nation - Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi received a rating of 8 on IMDb. It has Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi. It is on YouTube.
The epic war drama of 1997, Border, starring Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and more has an IMDb rating of 7.9. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Alia Bhatt's spy thriller Raazi on Amazon Prime Video has an IMDb rating of 7.7. The movie based on novel calling Sehmat is about an Indian spy based in Pakistan.
