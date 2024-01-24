Republic Day 2024: Top 10 movies about British Raj in India to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
The origins of Thugs of Hindustan are said to lie in a secretive group that has intimidated and destroyed travelers for centuries.
The film Sardar Udham narrates the tale of a little-known Indian revolutionary named Sardar Udham Singh, who plans to exact revenge on Michael O'Dwyer, who gave the order for the execution at Jallianwala Bagh.
One movie that belonged in the same genre was Lagaan.
Rang De Basanti was also one of the most loved films which showcased a similar movie line.
The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy tells the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who, ten years before the Sepoy Mutiny, rose up in rebellion against the brutalities committed by the East India Company.
Kesari was also about a freedom struggle which was fought with full bravery.
In RRR (Rise, Revolt, Roar), Rajamouli portrays the British Empire in a world where the sun never sets.
In the film The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Ajay Devgn portrays Bhagat Singh. The rebel was born in British India in 1907.
In the film Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier plays a key role in helping to initiate the 1857 Indian uprising.
Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi is the inspiration for Manikarnika. Rani Laxmibai's conflict with the East India Company is portrayed in the movie.
