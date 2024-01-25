Republic Day 2024: Top 10 movies about real war heroes to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Jan 25, 2024
Gunjan Saxena stars Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The movie is about the first female Air Force pilot who flew into a combat zone. Watch it on Netflix.
Major starring Adivi Shesh is based on Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Watch it on Netflix.
Akshay Kumar movie Kesari is based on the Battle of Saragarhi where Akshay played the role of Havildar Ishan Singh. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. He played the role of real life war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the movie.
Shershaah won many accolades for Sidharth. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Border is also on the list. It is one of the most loved war movies in India.
In Border, Sunny Deol's character is based on a real war hero, Maj Kuldip Singh Chandpuri. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
LOC Kargil is based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Sam Bahadur is releasing on Zee5 on 26th January, that is, tomorrow.
It is based on the visionary legend and war hero Sam Manekshaw.
URI The Surgical Strike is based on the Pulwama attack.
Vicky Kaushal's character Vihaan Shergill is based on Col Kapil Yadav. Watch it on ZEE5.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh stars Ajay Devgn as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. His valour has been spoken of in history books. Check it out on Amazon Prime Video.
Sardar Udham is based on Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Udham. It is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
