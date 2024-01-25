Republic Day 2024: Top 10 patriotic movies to watch on Netflix
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
First up, we have Lakshya. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead who plays a man with no mission or aim in life.
Gunjan Saxena is about India's first female Air force pilot to fly into the combat zone.
Mission Majnu is about an IPS who goes to Pakistan for an undercover assignment. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.
Rang De Basanti features the re-telling for patriotic war heroes.
Romeo Akbar Walter is based on a banker who was recruited as a spy for R&AW.
83 also has patriotic themes. Patriotism comes in different emotions right?
SS Rajamouli has themes of patriotism as well. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles.
RRR got many accolades upon its release. It is one of the highest grossing movies.
Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar is also based on patriotism. Akshay loses his parents in 1993 blast. He fights off sleeper cells.
Swades, the title itself is about loving one's country and helping build it to presperity.
Jawan is also on the list. SRK fights the terrorism within the country.
The movie has a strong message to exercise one's rights as citizens and vote and elect the right government.
And soon, Fighter will join the list. It's OTT partner is Netflix.
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter reeks of patriotism.
