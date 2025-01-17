Rifle Club and more Top 8 Malayalam black comedy films to watch on OTT

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2025

Rifle Club on Netflix is a gripping satire that delves into the clash between tradition and modernization in a quirky rural setting.

Sookshmadarshini on Disney+Hotstar is a suspenseful black comedy with unexpected twists that keep you guessing till the end.

Mukundan Unni Associates on Disney+Hotstar features Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film tells the story of an ambitious lawyer who resorts to unethical means to achieve success.

Bhramam is remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun (2018). It's an exciting dark comedy thriller about deception and survival. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Nunakkuzhi on Zee5 is about a young businessman’s journey through a labyrinth of lies, mistaken identities, and comedic situations.

Romancham on Disney+ Hotstar is a hilarious dark comedy that explores the spooky side of friendships and relationships with an uncanny twist.

Aarkkariyam on Amazon Prime is a dark family drama with comedic moments that uncovers a father's hidden past and its impact on his family.

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey on Disney+Hotstar serves a refreshing take on gender dynamics.

Tharangam is a quirky dark comedy about two suspended cops caught up in a bizarre world of smugglers and criminals.

Unda a gripping dark comedy that highlights the absurdities and struggles of a police team on election duty, delivering both humor and social commentary.

