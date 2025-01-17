Rifle Club and more Top 8 Malayalam black comedy films to watch on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 17, 2025
Rifle Club on Netflix is a gripping satire that delves into the clash between tradition and modernization in a quirky rural setting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sookshmadarshini on Disney+Hotstar is a suspenseful black comedy with unexpected twists that keep you guessing till the end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mukundan Unni Associates on Disney+Hotstar features Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film tells the story of an ambitious lawyer who resorts to unethical means to achieve success.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhramam is remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun (2018). It's an exciting dark comedy thriller about deception and survival. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nunakkuzhi on Zee5 is about a young businessman’s journey through a labyrinth of lies, mistaken identities, and comedic situations.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Romancham on Disney+ Hotstar is a hilarious dark comedy that explores the spooky side of friendships and relationships with an uncanny twist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aarkkariyam on Amazon Prime is a dark family drama with comedic moments that uncovers a father's hidden past and its impact on his family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey on Disney+Hotstar serves a refreshing take on gender dynamics.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tharangam is a quirky dark comedy about two suspended cops caught up in a bizarre world of smugglers and criminals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unda a gripping dark comedy that highlights the absurdities and struggles of a police team on election duty, delivering both humor and social commentary.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 iconic Bollywood dialogues that became unforgettable catchphrases
Find Out More