Romeo and other romantic movies that every newly married couple should watch on OTT
| May 11, 2024
Romeo is a newly released Tamil romantic movie following a husband trying to win over his wife who is opposite of him. On Prime Video.
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is a coming-of-age story exploring the friendship between two college students realising their feelings for each other. On YouTube.
Chennai Express, a North Indian man travels to South India for a wedding and ends up having a whirlwind adventure with a local woman. On YouTube.
Lost in Translation is a thought-provoking film about an unlikely friendship between an aging actor and a college graduate in Japan. On Jio Cinema.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a classic Bollywood romance is a must-watch for any couple, about two star-crossed lovers. On YouTube.
Raanjhnaa, tells a passionate love story between two childhood sweethearts who are separated by social class. On Jio Cinema.
A Star is Born is a classic romance movie following the story of a star musician battling addiction and a rising young singer. On Jio Cinema.
Sairat is a forbidden love story between two teenagers from different castes, this movie is both heartbreaking and hopeful. On Zee5.
Begin Again movie focuses on music and the bond between a down-and-out music producer and a struggling singer-songwriter. On Prime Video.
The Notebook, a classic love story with a dramatic plot about a couple who reunite after years apart. On Netflix.
