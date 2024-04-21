Rudhran and other South Indian masala action movies streaming on Jio Cinema

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 21, 2024

Rudhran is the all-new addition to the roster of masala action movies on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The movie follows a man who sets to bring out the truth behind a criminal organization while protecting his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HanuMan, released this year follows the story of a man who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and uses them to save his village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Warriorr is an action movie is about the rivalry between a police officer and a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action movie with thriller elements following the mastermind behind the heists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Petta follows a hostel warden who ends up facing his own past while trying to save a child.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lingaa is an action comedy movie following a thief who sets out to save a dam for his villagers against a corrupt minister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vedi is an old-school masala action movie following the rivalry between a gangster and a police officer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singam 2 is the story of an undercover cop against two criminals who rule the area.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat Ane Nenu is the story of Bharat who takes up the position of CM after the demise of his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 once-popular Bollywood stars that disappeared from the industry

 

 Find Out More