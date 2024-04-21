Rudhran and other South Indian masala action movies streaming on Jio Cinema
Nishant
| Apr 21, 2024
Rudhran is the all-new addition to the roster of masala action movies on Jio Cinema.
The movie follows a man who sets to bring out the truth behind a criminal organization while protecting his family.
HanuMan, released this year follows the story of a man who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and uses them to save his village.
The Warriorr is an action movie is about the rivalry between a police officer and a gangster.
Tiger Nageswara Rao is an action movie with thriller elements following the mastermind behind the heists.
Petta follows a hostel warden who ends up facing his own past while trying to save a child.
Lingaa is an action comedy movie following a thief who sets out to save a dam for his villagers against a corrupt minister.
Vedi is an old-school masala action movie following the rivalry between a gangster and a police officer.
Singam 2 is the story of an undercover cop against two criminals who rule the area.
Bharat Ane Nenu is the story of Bharat who takes up the position of CM after the demise of his father.
