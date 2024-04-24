Sachin A Billion Dreams and 8 other Cricket documentaries to stream on OTT platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Sachin - A Billion Dreams follows Sachin Tendulkar's journey of becoming a cricket legend. On Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2 Nations, 1 Obsession is about the fierce rivalry between Australia and India in cricket. On Prime Video.

Roar of the Lion is about the Chennai Super Kings' return to IPL after a betting scandal. On Hotstar.

501 Not Out is the story of cricket's first global superstar, Brian Lara. On YouTube.

Beyond All Boundaries explores India's 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign and its impact on ordinary people. On YouTube.

Bandon Mein Tha Dum! documents India's historic win at Gabba in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Jio Cinema.

Down Underdogs analyses India's victory over Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Sony Liv.

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team is about Australia rebuilding after a cheating scandal. On Prime Video.

The Edge is about the rise of England to become the number one Test team. On Prime Video.

Fire in Babylon revolves around rise of the West Indies cricket team in the late 70s and 80s. On Prime Video.

