Sachin A Billion Dreams and 8 other Cricket documentaries to stream on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 24, 2024
Sachin - A Billion Dreams follows Sachin Tendulkar's journey of becoming a cricket legend. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2 Nations, 1 Obsession is about the fierce rivalry between Australia and India in cricket. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Roar of the Lion is about the Chennai Super Kings' return to IPL after a betting scandal. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
501 Not Out is the story of cricket's first global superstar, Brian Lara. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Beyond All Boundaries explores India's 2011 Cricket World Cup campaign and its impact on ordinary people. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bandon Mein Tha Dum! documents India's historic win at Gabba in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Down Underdogs analyses India's victory over Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team is about Australia rebuilding after a cheating scandal. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Edge is about the rise of England to become the number one Test team. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fire in Babylon revolves around rise of the West Indies cricket team in the late 70s and 80s. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Varun Dhawan and 9 other Bollywood actors who completed their education in foreign countries
Find Out More