Salaar and other Top 10 highest rated Telugu movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest grossing Telugu movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar.
RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Can be streamed on Netflix.
Saaho on Prime Video is a treat for Prabhas fans.
Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu thriller featuring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Watch on Prime Video.
Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Watch on Prime Video.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy can be watched on Prime Video.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a family drama and a romance starring Allu Arjun. Watch on Netflix.
Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi. Can be streamed on Netflix.
Baahubali: The Beginning is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Adipurush on Netflix will keep you glued.
