Salaar and other Top 10 highest rated Telugu movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion became the highest grossing Telugu movie ever on Disney+ Hotstar.

RRR features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Can be streamed on Netflix.

Saaho on Prime Video is a treat for Prabhas fans.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Telugu thriller featuring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna. Watch on Prime Video.

Pushpa: The Rise stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Watch on Prime Video.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy can be watched on Prime Video.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a family drama and a romance starring Allu Arjun. Watch on Netflix.

Waltair Veerayya features Chiranjeevi. Can be streamed on Netflix.

Baahubali: The Beginning is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Adipurush on Netflix will keep you glued.

