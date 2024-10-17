Salaar and other Top 10 Prithviraj Sukumaran movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2024

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire brought together two mighty forces - Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas. The movie on Netflix is full of high-octane action sequences.

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life is on Netflix. The movie is about a man forced into slavery in Saudi Arabia and how he escapes.

Kaapa has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a gangster and a deadly one, indeed. It is on Netflix.

Bhramam is on Amazon Prime Video. He plays a blind pianist who witnesses a murder.

Bro Daddy is a comedy drama with Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing father and son. It revolves around accidental pregnancy and more.

7th Day is a crime thriller available on Disney+Hotstar. David helps a gang of friends to get out of a mess in this one.

Cold Case is on Aha. It is about ACP Sathyajith and a journalist trying to solve a murder case.

Memories is on Disney+Hotstar. He plays a police officer who has pushed to investigate a serial murder case. But he is dealing with his own trauma.

Kuruthi is a Malayalam thriller on Amazon Prime Video. It is a crime thriller with a gripping plot.

Kaduva is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a revenge drama that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

