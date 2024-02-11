Salaar Part 1 Hindi, Players and more: Top 10 new movies, web series releasing this week on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
The controversial film The Kerala Story is finally going to have its OTT release. It will start streaming on Zee5 from February 16.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi version of Prabhas' Salaart Part 1: Ceasefire is coming to Disney+Hotstar on February 16.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from February 16.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Johar's Love Storiyaan will drop on Valentine's Day, i.e., February 14 on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malayalam movie Queen Elizabeth is hitting Zee5 on February 14.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sixth season of Love is Blind will be up on Netflix on February 14.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Polish film Kill Me If You Dare is going stream on Netflix on February 13. It is about a married couple winning a lottery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Five Blind Dates starts streaming on Netflix from February 13. It is about a woman who has been told that she will meet her soulmates over the next five dates.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Einstein and the Bomb will be up on Netflix on February 16.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Players is releasing on Netflix on February 14. It is a sports drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raisinghani vs Raisinghani will start streaming on SonyLiv on February 12. It stars Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Vince Staples Show will be up on Netflix on February 15, 2024. It is a biography of the rapper-actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 web series actors who deserve more praise
Find Out More