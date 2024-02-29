Salaar to Elemental: Top 9 most watched films on Hotstar
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Captain Marvel is a superhero movie from Marvel that follows Carol Danvers' journey to become one of the strongest characters in the universe.
Ride On: The exact title of the movie "Ride On" is unknown; further details are required to offer a synopsis.
Elemental: The exact title of the film "Elemental" is unknown; further details are required to offer a synopsis.
Salaar: Prabhas stars in this next action thriller film from Prashanth Neel, an Indian filmmaker.
Shane: The exact movie called "Shane" is unknown; Hotstar may provide numerous movies with the same name.
Guardians of the Galaxy 3: The third entry in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which chronicles the exploits of the cosmic misfits.
Avengers Endgame is the grand finale of the Avengers series, in which the heroes band together to reverse the destructive consequences of Thanos' snap and bring the universe back into harmony.
Malaikottai Vaaliban: The precise title of the film "Malaikottai Vaaliban" is unknown; further details are required to offer a synopsis.
Soul is a delightful Pixar animated picture that follows a jazz musician as he discovers his life's purpose and his personal journey.
