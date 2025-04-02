Salt to Wonder Woman; TOP 10 action-thriller with strong female lead
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2025
Here is a list of action-thrillers with strong female leads.
Resident Evil (Prime Video) follows a special team of commandos who are entrusted with the responsibility of shutting down a genetics laboratory after it is affected by a virus.
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Netflix) centers around Lara Croft, an adventurer who embarks on a journey to find an ancient artefact that possesses the ability to control the time.
Wonder Woman (Prime Video) focuses on Diana, an Amazon princess, who leaves her home during World War I after an American pilot and spy lands on her island.
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (Prime Video) projects on a pregnant assassin, who goes into a coma for four years after her ex-boss brutally attacks her. When she wakes up she seeks revenge.
Atomic Blonde (Prime Video) portrays a spy who has to find a list of covert agents that is being smuggled into the West on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
Salt (Prime Video) follows CIA agent Evelyn Salt's life takes an ugly turn when she is accused of planning the assassination of the Russian president.
Mad Max: Fury Road (Netflix) tells the story of Max, who joins forces with Imperator Furiosa against warlord Immortan Joe and his army, leading to a lengthy road battle.
Ava (Netflix) centers around an assassin who becomes the target of her peers after a botched mission.
Anna (Prime Video) is about Anna whose beauty lies no bound but little do people know that under her beauty lies her indelible strength and skill to be one of the most feared assassins.
Colombiana (Prime Video) revolves around Cataleya who witnesses her parents' death, she goes on to become an expert assassin and sets out to seek revenge against the culprits.
