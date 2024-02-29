Saltburn to Spaceman: Top 7 new releases on Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024
Poor Things is a drama that tells the tale of Bella Baxter, a woman who is raised from the dead and given a brand-new body. It is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray.
The much awaited follow-up to the DC superhero movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, follows Aquaman on his underwater travels as he encounters new obstacles and enemies.
A fascinating science fiction movie called Spaceman chronicles the experience of an astronaut who becomes stranded in space and struggles with loneliness and existential issues.
The Sweet East is a charming story that takes place in the East and, via the eyes of its people, showcases the region's rich cultural diversity and breathtaking scenery.
Napoleon: A biographical drama that portrays the life and tribulations of one of the most significant historical personalities, Napoleon Bonaparte.
Dreamin Wild is a musical drama based on real-life events that centers on a group of young musicians pursuing their aspirations in the thriving 1970s music scene.
Saltburn: A mystery thriller that delves into the murky past and concealed perils that lie behind the charming surface of this seaside hamlet.
Various popular films ranging from Saltburn to Aquaman are waiting for you to stream them on your OTT platforms.
