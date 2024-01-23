Sam Bahadur to Panchayat 3: Top 8 movies and web series releasing this week on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
The story of "Sam Bahadur" is about the life of Sam Manekshaw, the country's first field marshal, and how India's geographical borders were shaped during his tenure.
The focus of "Karmma Calling" is Indrani Kothari, the current queen of Alibaug society, and the show will highlight the sparkle and glamour of the world of the wealthy.
The central theme of "Animal" is the dynamics of a father-son relationship that descends into obsessive behavior when the kid chooses to exact revenge on those who have attempted to harm him.
Watch Panchayat's third season which will be returning soon on OTT platform.
The plot of "Agent" centers on a spy who must deal with the tragedies of an enigmatic past while embarking on a quest to discover the truth about a deadly terrorist group.
The plot of "Fight Club" centers around Selva, a young child who aspires to play football but has setbacks in his career.
The main character of "Neru" is Sara, a blind sculptor who struggles to navigate the court system while trying to seek justice after experiencing trauma.
The events following the first installment are the main topic of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
