Sanam Teri Kasam to Devdas; TOP 10 romantic Hindi movies on JioCinema
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 02, 2025
Here is a list of romantic hindi cinema that you will fall in love with.
Sanam Teri Kasam follows Saraswati who is thrown out of her house by her father. But Inder stands for her. Unfortunately destiny has its own plan to separate them.
Love Aaj Kal is about two lovers who find themselves overcoming distances, failure and heartbreak to find each other again and preserve the love they had abandoned.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around a married couple who decides to fake a divorce in hopes of qualifying for a government scheme, but things do not go according to plan.
Ambikapathy projects on Kundan who finds that his childhood love Zoya, likes someone from her community, he leaves her. However, when he finds she is lying, Kundan goes on a rampage.
Rockstar centers on Janardhan who desperately wants to become a musician. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.
Cocktail follows Veronica who welcomes her new boyfriend Gautam and her new friend Meera into her home. Things get complicated when Gautam falls for Meera.
Devdas centers on Devdas, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend, Parvati. However, his family rejects her which leads him to alcoholism.
Jab We Met projects on Aditya, a tycoon who just had a heartbreak and is on the verge of committing suicide meets Geet, a girl who plans to elope to her lover. Meeting her changed his life.
Tere Naam revolves around a rowdy boy who falls for Nirjara, a first year college student. Things take a turn when Nirjara reciprocates his love, making him unstable.
Tanu Weds Manu is about an NRI doctor who comes to India in search of a bride and falls in love with Tanu. But Tanu has no plan to marry him.
