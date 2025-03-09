Sanam Teri Kasam to Game Changer; TOP 10 box office disasters but turn out to be OTT hit
Mar 09, 2025
Here is a list of movies that got a second life at OTT.
Tumbbad (Prime Video) follows a family who builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped. Things change when they try to get their hands on the monster’s wealth.
Thappad (Prime Video) revolves around a young woman who leads a content life with her husband. However, one day at an office party her husband slaps her causing her to divorce him.
Laal Singh Chaddha (Netflix) projects on Laal Singh Chaddha, a man with a low IQ, recounts the early years of his life to a passenger on a train and his only wish is to reunite with his childhood sweetheart.
Khel Khel Mein (Netflix) focuses on three married couples who decide to play an innocent game where they openly reveal their text messages and emails to each other.
Sanam Teri Kasam (JioHotstar) projects on an ex-convict, Inder and a traditional librarian Saru. Inder and Saru fall in love and get married but a tragedy changes their lives forever.
October (Prime Video) is about a hotel-management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern in an unconditional and unconventional manner.
Sarfira (JioHotstar) centers around a man who sets out to make affordable airlines for low income people, which several enemies try to impede.
Game Changer (ZEE5) is about Ram, a government official, who embarks on a relentless fight against corrupt politicians.
Sonchiriya (ZEE5) revolves around a group of bandits who split ways when their leader is killed. On the way, they meet Indumati and Khushi who are chased to be killed and help them.
Kalank (Prime Video), set in pre-Independence India, where six individuals from different families experience the throes of love, betrayal, revenge and depression.
