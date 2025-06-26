Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya: Top 10 Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2025
Hania Aamir is set to make her Punjabi film debut along with Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3. Some popular dramas of Hania are as follows
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, whose life changes after marrying her cousin Hamza.
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows a girl who is left heartbroken after her fiancé ditched her days before their wedding.
Ishqiya follows a girl who is unaware of his husband’s dark secret.
Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha follows a boy who has loved her cousin since childhood. However, she started liking someone else.
Anaa follows a bittersweet love story between a company's boss and an employee.
Sang-e-Mah highlights the story of a conservative family living in an undeveloped village in Pakistan.
Phir Wahi Mohabbat follows a young woman who navigates through the complexities of love, relationships, and personal growth.
Titli follows Nayla, who is a self-obsessed girl who dreams of living by her terms.
Siyaah is a horror thriller series that follows the story of a reporter who visits a haunted place.
Visaal follows a man with a dark past who arrives in Karachi to start a new life.
