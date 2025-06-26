Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum to Mere Humsafar and Ishqiya: Top 10 Pakistani dramas of Hania Aamir

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2025

Hania Aamir is set to make her Punjabi film debut along with Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3. Some popular dramas of Hania are as follows

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, whose life changes after marrying her cousin Hamza.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows a girl who is left heartbroken after her fiancé ditched her days before their wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ishqiya follows a girl who is unaware of his husband’s dark secret.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha follows a boy who has loved her cousin since childhood. However, she started liking someone else.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anaa follows a bittersweet love story between a company's boss and an employee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sang-e-Mah highlights the story of a conservative family living in an undeveloped village in Pakistan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Wahi Mohabbat follows a young woman who navigates through the complexities of love, relationships, and personal growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Titli follows Nayla, who is a self-obsessed girl who dreams of living by her terms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siyaah is a horror thriller series that follows the story of a reporter who visits a haunted place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Visaal follows a man with a dark past who arrives in Karachi to start a new life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Vincenzo to All Of Us Are Dead and Prison Playbook: Top 10 addictive Netflix series for boys to start their Korean drama journey

 

 Find Out More