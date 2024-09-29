Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and other Top 8 South Indian movies on social issues to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 29, 2024
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is available on Netflix. Nani's latest film is about a vigilant who fights against the corrupt to keep innocents safe.
Jai Bhim is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about an activist-lawyer who fights for a tribal man who is wrongly accused in robbery case.
Kaala on Amazon Prime Video has Rajinikanth's character safeguard the interest of residents of a slum.
Vaathi is on Netflix. It has Dhanush as a professor fighting against those who are turning education into business.
Leader is on Zee5. The film is about a politician's son who tries to clean the corrupt system.
Malik starring Fahaad Faasil has undertones of minority communities fighting against the corrupt and mighty. It is on Netflix.
Bharat Ane Nenu is available on JioCinema. It is about a man from Oxford University trying to reform the society but voicing against the corrupt.
Indian movie is on Netflix. Kamal Haasan starrer touches upon topics of scams in education, health and other departments.
Joker is a Tamil movie on Amazon Prime Video. It is a satire about a man who declares himself as President of India and then fights against injustice.
Tagore is a Telugu movie on Zee5. It is about a professor making a gang to fight against corrupt officials.
