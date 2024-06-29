Satyabhama and 9 other highest rated Telugu thrillers on OTT
Nishant
Satyabhama revolves around ACP Satyabhama investigating a missing person case while facing her own past, rated 8.5 and streaming on Prime Video.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya follows a quirky detective who gets entangled in a complex murder case after, with an IMDb rating of 8.4, on MX Player.
Evaru rated 8.2 on IMDb, this thriller follows a corrupt cop who investigates the murder of a man involved in a rape case. On Prime Video.
Kshanam, a 8.3-rated thriller follows a man helping his ex-girlfriend find her kidnapped daughter. On Sun NXT.
Ratsasan, a gripping thriller, rated 8.4 on IMDb, follows a rookie cop on the hunt for a brutal serial killer. On Hotstar.
Drushyam, an 8.3-rated film where a father uses his wits to protect his family from an accidental crime. On Prime Video.
Anukokunda Oka Roju rated 8.0 on IMDb, is a suspenseful tale revolving around a woman who loses a day after a party. On Netflix.
1 Nenokkadine with a rating of 8.1, is a psychological thriller following a rock star finding his parents' killers. On Prime Video.
Prasthanam is a political thriller, rated 8.4 on IMDb, delves into power struggles and family conflicts in a rural village. On Prime Video.
