Save the Green Planet! to Midnight Runners; TOP 10 Korean comedy movies to watch

Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 04, 2025
Here is a list of Korean comedy movies to watch.
Scandal Makers (Prime Video) follows a radio DJ Nam who learns that he may be a grandfather, thanks to a young girl who has a baby son and claims to be his daughter.
Miracle in Cell No. 7 (Prime Video) is about a gang leader who is saved by a mentally challenged prisoner who helps his daughter into a special cell to reunite them.
Midnight Runners (Prime Video) revolves around two rookie police officers who stumble across a kidnapping. They try to solve the case despite their inexperience.
Hello Ghost (Netflix) projects on Sang whose suicide attempt fails and now he starts seeing ghost who follows him everywhere.
I Can Speak (Viki) focuses on an old woman, who constantly files complaints about her daily surroundings to the local police.
My Annoying Brother (Netflix) centers around Foo Young, who loses his eyesight due to an accident. Doo Sik, his brother uses the accident to get away from prison and now, he has to take care of him.
Love and Leashes (Netflix) is about two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.
Miss Granny (Netflix) centers around a seventy-year-old woman who miraculously returns to its youthful appearance. Elated, she changes her name and embarks on a quest for happiness.
Twenty (Prime Video) follows three friends, who recently turned 20, graduate from high school and must decide what to do with life.
Sweet & Sour (Netflix) revolves around a couple who faces the real world and endures the highs and lows of trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.
