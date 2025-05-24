Saving Private Ryan to Extraction: TOP 10 action thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Roger Khuraijam
| May 24, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Saving Private Ryan (Prime Video) centres around Captain John Miller, who is tasked of searching for Private James Ryan, during World War II.
The Dark Knight (JioHotstar) projects on Batman, who has a new enemy, who plans to destroy Gotham City.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Prime Video) follows Sarah, who must save her son from T-1000 and save humankind.
Extraction (Netflix) focuses on a ruthless mercenary who accepts an offer to rescue an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh.
Inception (Prime Video) follows Cobb, who must do an impossible task to save his life.
Heart of Stone (Netflix) tells the story of a global intelligence operative embarking on a dangerous mission to protect a mysterious AI system.
The Night Comes for Us (Netflix) centres around a former crime enforcer, who sets out to rescue a young girl from the crime syndicate.
Carry-On (Netflix) follows a young TSA officer who is blackmailed into allowing a nerve agent on board a flight during Christmas Eve.
The Raid (Prime Video) follows a group of police officers who must do everything to stop a drug lord in a 30-storey building.
John Wick: Chapter 1 (Prime Video)is about a retired hitman who is forced to return to his old days after a gangster stole his car and killed his dog.
