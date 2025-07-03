Scandal Makers to Sweet & Sour: TOP 10 funny Korean movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 03, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Annoying Brother (Netflix) centres around Foo Young, who loses his eyesight due to an accident. Doo Sik, his brother uses the accident to get away from prison.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love and Leashes (Netflix) is about two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Miss Granny (Netflix) centres around a seventy-year-old woman who miraculously returns to her youthful appearance. Elated, she changes her name and embarks on a quest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scandal Makers (Prime Video) follows a radio DJ, Nam, who learns that he may be a grandfather, thanks to a young girl who has a baby son and claims to be his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Miracle in Cell No. 7 (Prime Video) is about a gang leader who is saved by a mentally challenged prisoner who helps his daughter into a special cell to reunite them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Midnight Runners (Prime Video) revolves around two rookie police officers who stumble across a kidnapping. They try to solve the case despite their inexperience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hello Ghost (Netflix) projects on Sang, whose suicide attempt fails, and now he starts seeing a ghost who follows him everywhere.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
I Can Speak (Viki) focuses on an old woman who constantly files complaints about her daily surroundings to the local police.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty (Prime Video) follows three friends who recently turned 20, graduated from high school and must decide what to do with life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet & Sour (Netflix) revolves around a couple who face the real world and endure the highs and lows of trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Women's Tote Bags in India
Find Out More