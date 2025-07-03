Scandal Makers to Sweet & Sour: TOP 10 funny Korean movies on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2025

Here is a list of movies to watch.

My Annoying Brother (Netflix) centres around Foo Young, who loses his eyesight due to an accident. Doo Sik, his brother uses the accident to get away from prison.

Love and Leashes (Netflix) is about two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

Miss Granny (Netflix) centres around a seventy-year-old woman who miraculously returns to her youthful appearance. Elated, she changes her name and embarks on a quest.

Scandal Makers (Prime Video) follows a radio DJ, Nam, who learns that he may be a grandfather, thanks to a young girl who has a baby son and claims to be his daughter.

Miracle in Cell No. 7 (Prime Video) is about a gang leader who is saved by a mentally challenged prisoner who helps his daughter into a special cell to reunite them.

Midnight Runners (Prime Video) revolves around two rookie police officers who stumble across a kidnapping. They try to solve the case despite their inexperience.

Hello Ghost (Netflix) projects on Sang, whose suicide attempt fails, and now he starts seeing a ghost who follows him everywhere.

I Can Speak (Viki) focuses on an old woman who constantly files complaints about her daily surroundings to the local police.

Twenty (Prime Video) follows three friends who recently turned 20, graduated from high school and must decide what to do with life.

Sweet & Sour (Netflix) revolves around a couple who face the real world and endure the highs and lows of trying to make a long-distance relationship survive.

