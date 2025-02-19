Scary South Indian horror films to watch on OTT
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 19, 2025
Here are classic South Indian horror film to watch on OTT.
13B is about a family that moves into a new apartment and experience strange things.
Yaamirukka Bayamey focuses on mysterious deaths while renovating a hotel.
Eeram revolves around investigations of suspicious deaths
Chandramukhi is a classic south Indian horror film.
Pindam is about a young boy becomes target of a powerful spirit.
Starring Vijay Sethupathi film Pizza centres spooky events in a bungalow.
DD Returns is a perfect horror comdey with unexpected twists.
Pisaau is about a violinist encountering paranormal events.
Bhaagmathie is a story of IAS officer trapped in haunted house.
