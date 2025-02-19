Scary South Indian horror films to watch on OTT

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

Here are classic South Indian horror film to watch on OTT.

13B is about a family that moves into a new apartment and experience strange things.

Yaamirukka Bayamey focuses on mysterious deaths while renovating a hotel.

Eeram revolves around investigations of suspicious deaths

Chandramukhi is a classic south Indian horror film.

Pindam is about a young boy becomes target of a powerful spirit.

Starring Vijay Sethupathi film Pizza centres spooky events in a bungalow.

DD Returns is a perfect horror comdey with unexpected twists.

Pisaau is about a violinist encountering paranormal events.

Bhaagmathie is a story of IAS officer trapped in haunted house.

